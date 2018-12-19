MHRC files suo motu case for compensation

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has filed a suo motu case against the Meghalaya Government for payment of compensation to 13 labourers trapped in the illegal mine in East Jaintia Hills.

The Secretary of the Commission, Aldous Mawlong, in a statement said that the Commission, headed by its Chairperson Dr. Aftab Hussain Saikia, and Member P.J.P Hanaman, while reacting to a news item published in The Shillong Times has filed suo moto case against the Government of Meghalaya for compensation to 13 labourers trapped in the illegal mine and that the mishap occurred due to the overflowing of water into the mine, following which they are feared dead.

The Commission has issued notice to the chief secretary to cause an effective inquiry into the entire matter and submit the detailed report before the State Commission within thirty days.

“Given the gravity of the case, the State Commission is of the firm opinion to grant interim relief to the next of kin of those unfortunate miners and such action of passing interim order shall be considered on the next date fixed and necessary orders will be passed accordingly,” the statement from MHRC added.