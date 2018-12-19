Meghalaya beat Sikkim in CK Nayudu Trophy

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s bowlers took all 20 Sikkim wickets on the third day of their U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday to win by an innings and 288 runs. Meghalaya had made 405 in their first innings, to which Sikkim had responded to with 2/0 at stumps on Monday. On Tuesday, Meghalaya twice ripped through Sikkim’s batting lineup, first dismissing them for 63 and then, after enforcing the follow-on, for 54, which saw them to victory with a day to spare. This was Meghalaya’s first win in the tournament. Rohit Shah, who shone with the bat in Meghalaya’s innings with a double century, took three catches and made two