December rain spoils Christmas market

SHILLONG: The December rain on Tuesday played spoilsport for Christmas shoppers who preferred to wrap themselves up and remain indoors to avoid the chilly wind.

The city was covered by dense fog during the day and as the drizzle gradually turned into moderate rain, temperature dipped.

The minimum temperature was 7.4°C and the morning humidity level was recorded at 97 per cent.

Police Bazar, which recorded heavy footfall in the last few days, was almost deserted on Tuesday and vendors were seen counting losses as their displays lay unnoticed under polythene covers.

“I wouldn’t call it a gloomy day but the weather was such that you feel so lost. I had planned to take my children out this (Tuesday) evening for shopping but considering the chill in the air, we decided to stay at home and enjoy the rain. I baked cookies too just to feel ‘Christmas-y’,” said Jasmine Mawlong.

Tuesday was a state holiday on the occasion of U Soso Tham’s death anniversary and was perfect for a pre-Christmas outing. “But it rained on our parade. I went out with my friends and the moment we reached Police Bazar, it started pouring. So we got into a nearby café and now we are going back,” said a young professional who was waiting for a taxi in the rain and shivering in the cold.

On Monday too, the city experienced drizzle. The thick fog cover continued even on Tuesday evening.

The India Metrological Department website said minimum temperatures rose over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in the last 24 hours. It also said heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over South Assam and adjoining Central Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. “Dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours,” the IMD added.

The worst affected were small-time traders who were expecting good income on Tuesday.

“Today was a holiday and I hoped to make at least Rs 3,000 more than usual. But look at the weather. If this continues then our business will suffer terribly,” said a vendor selling Christmas goodies and decorations, besides woollens near Jail Road.