Death anniv: Call for poet’s recognition beyond boundaries

SHILLONG: The call for giving a fitting tribute to late Khasi poet Soso Tham to spread the knowledge of his writings among other communities was made at the observation of his 78th death anniversary at U Soso Tham auditorium on Tuesday.

Speaking as the chief guest, St Edmund’s College principal, Sylvanus Lamare said, “This day should be taken seriously and not merely for cleaning localities, there should be a state function not only in the state library but in every district of the state. Hope he gets a proper place that is befitting to his name, befitting to his writings and contribution. The Garo community should also know about the works of Soso Tham.”

Lamare said the writings of Tham should live on among us and termed him as a poet without boundaries and pointed to Ki Sngi barim U Hynniewtrep (the olden days of the seven huts) the works of which contain a lot of ideas of the Khasi society and their way of life.

At the programme, he recited verses from some of Tham’s poems to highlight the relevance of his poems in people’s lives and the present times which include a poem on the effect of climate change on agriculture.

“We live in an age of technology and information and an age of excessive information and Soso Tham rightly said about this,” Lamare said.

As a line of inspiration he referred to Tham’s stanza – Sa shisien pat kin win ki khlaw, sa shisien pat kin khih ki maw (Once more the forests will sound/Once more the rocks will move).

At the programme, there was prize distribution for painting, drawing and quiz competition conducted under the theme, Ki Saw Aiom (The four seasons). The drama on the same theme was also enacted.

Dedicate one chapter to prominent people: KSU

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) general secretary, Donald Thabah urged the education department to dedicate one chapter to prominent people from the indigenous community.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after paying tribute to the Khasi bard, he said the government has given less attention to prominent people of the community. “There should be one chapter dedicated to freedom fighters and other prominent people of the state,” he said.

According to him, Khasi literature is very rich judging from the scholarly articles, journals, poetry and others and the Khasi subject was recognized by Kolkata University from 1902 and currently the language is used till Masters and PhD level.

“It is rich but it is not able to make its way to the Eighth schedule of the Indian Schedule and to make it here, there has to be a strong political will from the state government,” Thabah said.

He said Tham can be regarded as a pioneer to mould and shape the Khasi literature and also a man with a vision.

Thabah maintained there is no grand tribute made to Tham even after 78 years of his death and declaring state holiday is not enough.

“There has to be activities, literary activities or any festival relating to Soso Tham, Kiang Nangbah, Tirot Sing, for children and young people to know,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Cherrapunjee (Sohra) gave a befitting tribute to renowned poet of Khasi Hills U Soso Tham at Iewthymmai ground, Sohra. 1100 children from 40 schools of the Ramakrishna Mission Asharma Sohra remembered him by performing Calisthenics, Thematic Martial Arts, Yoga for children and Khasi traditional dance styles.