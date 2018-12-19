CM to launch MHIS tomorrow

SHILLONG: The much awaited Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in convergence with Megha Health Insurance Scheme Phase IV will be launched on December 20.

CEO of the MHIS, Pravin Bakshi, in a statement said that the scheme will be launched by Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, in the presence of A L Hek, Health Minister, and Dr Indu Bhushan, the Chief Executive Officer – National Health Agency, Government of India.

He said that the Government of Meghalaya through the State Nodal Agency of Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) has been making continuous efforts to roll out the scheme for the benefit of the public.

Several training programmes have been conducted with the support of the National Health Agency whereby core team members have been trained on new systems and software.

Further, more training and capacity building exercises will be undertaken with all stakeholders in order to strengthen and streamline service for the public.