Celestine predicts Congress return in state after LS polls

SHILLONG: State Congress president Celestine Lyngdoh has expressed confidence that the party will come back to power in Meghalaya after the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief said, “Everyone was saying that Congress days are over but the recent election results indicate what is going to happen in 2019.”

Reacting to a query about the NPP-led MDA government, he said, “Let people of the state know how NPP is performing and we have given them a chance to perform so let the people of the state assess their performance.”

Lyngdoh referred to the NPP’s pre-poll promise of lifting the ban on coal mining within six months and said it was a big claim as nothing has been done so far.

When asked about the plans of the party to field a candidate in Tura Lok Sabha seat, the Congress chief said a search committee of the party is working in Tura to identify a potential candidate and he is heading the search committee.

Gaurav Gogoi, AICC spokesperson and MP from Assam, said though the Congress does not have a government in the North East, the wheels of democracy will definitely turn in the region.