Body of traditional heads to meet Hamlet

SHILLONG: The Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) will meet Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling over the delay in withdrawing implementation of the Meghalaya Building Bye-laws in scheduled areas.

In a statement issued here, the Synjuk said the executive committee of SNSBH held a meeting on Monday to discuss on the agenda of the KHAD (Village Administration Bill) and MUDA.

The body of traditional heads also discussed on the pending KHAD (Village Administration Bill) in which it decided to write to the chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to seek explanation on the matter.