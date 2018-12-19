ALS delegation meets Rajnath, Tomar

TURA: A delegation from the A·chik Literature Society (ALS) on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and also on Parliamentary Affairs minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Parliament House, New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking inclusion of Garo language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Former Member of the Lok Sabha and Union Minister of State for Community & Rural Development, Agatha K Sangma, along with North Tura MLA and former Rajya Sabha MP Thomas A Sangma helped facilitate the meeting after the ALS delegation called on both of them seeking an audience with the union ministers.“A delegation of the A’chik Literature Society informed me that they have been trying to get an audience with the union home minister and since I happened to be in Delhi at the same time they sought my help. Later, I accompanied them to the meeting and also impressed upon the Home Minister on the need for inclusion of the Garo and the Khasi language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India,” said Thomas A Sangma. The members of the A·chik Literature Society who met the ministers included ALS vice presidents, Bentinck M Sangma and Giribala G Momin, cecretary, Crystal Cornelious D Marak, joint secretaries, Colnat B Marak and Rosa Mary A Sangma.