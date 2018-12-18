VIPs turn road rogues; escorts intimidate public

SHILLONG: At a time when public representatives give lectures about the need to end VIP culture at symposiums and meetings, many among them often flaunt their VIP status and Shillong is no exception.

In Shillong city, if one overtakes a car belonging to a political master, the cops escorting the VIP car will make one’s ears bleed with abusive language.

A few weeks ago, one person who overtook the official car of a leader from Ri Bhoi had to listen to slangs from police officials who were escorting the leader.

The traffic police on duty also give first preference to VIPs and their convoy despite the congestion on roads. For VIP cars, overtaking is always permissible while the common man suffers. On Monday afternoon it was seen that a VIP carcade was entering a one-way road near Shillong Civil Hospital since the main road going towards Rhino point was full of vehicles.

While the concept of red beacon was banned last year, here in Shillong many politicians and even bureaucrats are found to be using their siren as soon as their vehicles are stuck in traffic snarl.

Last year, the clause in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, that gave the Centre and states the power to decide who should be allowed to display red beacons was removed.

TUR member Angela Rangad, while sharing her views on the matter, asserted that politicians and sometimes even bureaucrats use their siren, which is illegal.

She added that the police must also take action against those VIPs who use black tinted glass in their vehicles. “We request people to take pictures of VIPs flouting rules and make official complaint,” Rangad said.

Soon after the Union Cabinet had decided to ban red beacons on VIP cars and even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying people must also move get over the mindset of VIP culture, the concept hasn’t stopped here in the city.

The issue of VIP culture was even debated and deliberated at length during the Budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly held earlier this year.