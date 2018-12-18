ST files affidavit; next hearing in Feb

SHILLONG: The Shillong Times, represented by its editor and publisher, filed its affidavit in the court of Justice SR Sen, showing there was no mala fide intent in publishing the news item for which a contempt notice was issued to them.

The next date of hearing is fixed for February 5 next year.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya High Court had issued a show-cause notice to the editor and publisher of the paper on December 6 for a report captioned, ‘When judges judge for themselves’, which was published in the newspaper pointing out Sen’s order on providing post retirement facilities to retired judges.