No GoT reunion for Jason Momoa

sode. But actor Jason Momoa says he won’t be a part of the special episode. HBO channel confirmed the news of the special episode, but it won’t air on the network. It will only be available as part of the complete series home video box set, which will package all eight seasons together. Asked if he will make an appearance in the reunion episode, Momoa told IANS exclusively: “I don’t think so.” Momoa played the role of warlord of the Dothraki people Khal Drogo in the series, which brings the story from George R.R. Martin’s novels about the quest to claim the Iron Throne alive. The final season will arrive in April next year. (IANS)