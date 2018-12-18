Medical benefits: Nod for spouse, children of retired judges

SHILLONG: An affidavit on behalf of the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Law Department, has been filed.

The Advocate General, while making his statement in the context of the existing rules governing medical benefits to the sitting and retired Chief Justice, judges and their spouse and dependent children, made it clear that the notification dated November 27 providing for substitution of sub-Rule (2) of Rule 3 of the principal rules as amended will be further corrected so as to include in the substituted Rule after retired judges, the words “spouse and dependent children”.

He stated that he was under instructions to make such a statement and necessary amendment will be carried out within a period of one month. In view of the submission of the Advocate General, the direction contained in the judgment impugned dated December 5 to the extent indicated, is now assured to be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Advocate General sought one month’s time in the context of other benefits and directions and the court granted the same.

In view of clear statement made by the Advocate General, the proceedings before the Single Judge till next date will remain in abeyance. The case will be heard again in the first week of February 2019.