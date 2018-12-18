Lion Air to resume search for victims of Indonesia crash

Jakarta: Lion Air announced Monday it was funding a multi-million dollar search effort using a Dutch company for the second black box and missing victims from doomed flight JT-610.

Authorities called off the grim task of identifying victims of the crash last month, with only 125 people officially identified after tests on human remains that filled some 200 body bags.

Following requests from victims’ families, Lion said it had allocated 38 billion rupiah ($2.6 million) to hire a Dutch company to continue the search with its ship the MPV Everest.

The planes cockpit voice recorder is yet to be found. A final report is not likely to be filed until next year. (AFP)