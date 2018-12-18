In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, shakes hands with Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir in Damascus, Syria on Sunday. Sudan’s president has become the first Arab League leader to visit Syria since a war erupted there nearly eight years ago. Omar al-Bashir was greeted at the Damascus airport Sunday by Syrian President Bashar Assad. Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League soon after war broke out in 2011. (PTI)