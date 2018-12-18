Genelia nostalgic on Riteish’s 40th birthday

Actress Genelia Deshmukh called her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh the world’s “best creation” on his 40th birthday on Monday. Reminiscing their memories, Genelia posted an adorable photograph of herself with Riteish on Instagram and wrote: “Dear Forever, I still remember celebrating your birthday on Tujhe Meri Kasam sets… 17 years ago. Time flies and I have had the opportunity to celebrate so many of your birthdays through all these years.” “Your birthday will always be most special to me because it’s the day the world got its best creation and that creation is my partner through thick and thin. I love you and I will take every opportunity to remind you of how much I do. Happy Birthday,” she added. (IANS)