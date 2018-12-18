Demi Lovato spends time with rumoured beau Henry Levy

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato was spotted spending some quality time with rumoured beau Henry Levy during a midnight stroll. A sourcce obtained some photos of the duo from their night time stroll in Beverly Hills. The two were seen holding hands, while another picture showed Lovato and Levy sitting inside a car using their cell phones. However, this is not the first time that the two were captured spending time together. Demi and Levy were spotted kissing on December 9 after a dinner date in Malibu. The duo was first seen together having sushi a few days after the Confident singer left rehab. In November, a source said that Levy was just trying to help Lovato through her tough phase. (ANI)