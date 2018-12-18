Conrad against use of Punjab govt’s Rs 60-lakh aid

SHILLONG: The state government categorically stated it will not allow any kind of investment in disputed areas in the state following the Punjab government’s decision to provide Rs 60 lakh to the Sikh community here.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told reporters that no money will be utilised or allowed to be used in areas which are currently embroiled in controversy.

Asked, if the compensation will add fuel to fire, he said, “It is and why they (the Punjab government) are doing it right now is a question you have to ask the Punjab government. For us, it is very clear we will not allow any assets to be created in disputed areas.”

“The question is where the money will be used. There are certain areas which are under dispute so there cannot be any kind of investment or any kind of spending of money in those disputed areas,” he said.

The chief minister welcomed the released of funds for development outside Shillong provided there are land documents and not falling under any kind of dispute.

Sangma asserted that the investment of funds for development has to be in a legal manner.

“Suppose there is some controversy on a particular land, then obviously assets cannot be created on those lands, but if there is a school building somewhere and they want to use the funds for a school that is legitimately there and legally the land documents and everything is there, that is fine with us,” he added.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong asserted that the Punjab government announced the compensation without verifying facts and on the basis of hearsay.

According to him, the state will provide compensation if any injury is inflicted on Sikh citizens but the state government has no information of any Sikh member getting injured during the law and order problem in Shillong.

Urban Affairs Minister and member of the High Level Committee on relocation of Sweeper’s Colony, Hamlet Dohling, has slammed the Punjab government asserting that the decision of the Punjab government will mislead the entire country by giving the impression that there was massive destruction in the recent incident at Sweeper’s Colony.