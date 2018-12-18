News Alerts
prev next
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ashlee Simpson, Ross share why daughter is best addition to tour

By Agencies

Singer Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross, an actor and a musician, are gearing up to go on a tour together. The couple is looking forward to bring their three-year-old daughter, Jagger, along for the adventure. “We’ve been in rehearsal, actually, (and) Jagger was at our rehearsal dancing it up!”Simpson said, referring to the couple’s upcoming Ashlee+Evan Tour, reports a website. Ross added: “So we had the best background dancer ever today! We just left rehearsal today, (and) we’ve got some rehearsals to do, but we’re excited.”
The couple doesn’t have a whole lot of time before their North American tour officially kicks off on January 7, 2019 at the Bowery Ballroom in New York. (IANS)

You might also like More from author

Comments

error: Content is protected !!