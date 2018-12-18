Ashlee Simpson, Ross share why daughter is best addition to tour

Singer Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross, an actor and a musician, are gearing up to go on a tour together. The couple is looking forward to bring their three-year-old daughter, Jagger, along for the adventure. “We’ve been in rehearsal, actually, (and) Jagger was at our rehearsal dancing it up!”Simpson said, referring to the couple’s upcoming Ashlee+Evan Tour, reports a website. Ross added: “So we had the best background dancer ever today! We just left rehearsal today, (and) we’ve got some rehearsals to do, but we’re excited.”

The couple doesn’t have a whole lot of time before their North American tour officially kicks off on January 7, 2019 at the Bowery Ballroom in New York. (IANS)