Teilinia may quit HSPDP

SHILLONG: Two prominent leaders of the HSPDP, Teilinia Thangkhiew and Ardent Basaiawmoit, were missing on the concluding day of the 50-year celebrations of the party on Saturday.

Thangkhiew, who is an MDC from Mylliem, was not seen at the closing ceremony although she was present at the opening ceremony on November 10.

Speaking to a section of the press, HSPDP president KP Pangniang hinted that Thangkhiew may have the intention to switch over to another party though the HSPDP has nothing against her move.“There were speculations. We are not surprised by her absence. She has communicated to us that contesting from the party will pose to be a disadvantage for her in the upcoming Council elections… Which is her personal view,” he said.

He maintained that she should have remained steadfast rather than switching over to another party but expressed gratefulness to her for her presence in the party.

Thangkhiew is currently the deputy chief executive member of the KHADC. During the All Regional Party Alliance at the KHADC, she was elected as the chairperson of the council becoming the first woman chairperson of the district council.

Basaiawmoit, the former president of the oldest regional party, was absent from the local political arena following his defeat in the Assembly election in February.

He was neither seen at the opening nor the closing ceremonies.

Pangniang informed that Basaiawmoit was taking rest from politics.

Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, general secretary of HSPDP who is also an MLA from Mawkyrwat, said, “We still remember him as one of the party’s president and who has represented the party at the Legislative Assembly. There is a seat reserve for him but he did not turn up.”

Basaiawmoit lost the Nongkrem seat to Lambor Malniang.