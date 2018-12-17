Shiny silkworms bring delicacy delight this winter

SHILLONG: The yellow shiny silkworms are a culinary delight for many citizens here. Those who relish their taste ask for the delicacy.

While those who sell the wriggling snack are a few women, takers have also become a few over the years due to the cost factor.

The sale of silkworms starts several months before winter and ends by January.

At Motphran, Christina Kharbani, who ekes out a living by the sale of silkworms, said they sell the delicacy for Rs 350 per kg.

When the silkworms arrived at Motphran market, one kg was sold for Rs 400. This was much higher than any other meat products except mutton.

“Yes, it is becoming rare and the cost has also gone up for the last many years,” said Christina.

Her relative Isidora Kharbani echoed the same and added that transportation cost has made the rare delicacy all the more scarce.

“The silkworms are coming all the way from Lyngam areas to Riangdo and they are transported to Nongstoin. From West Khasi Hills, they are taken to Shillong,” Isidora said.

Consumers buy only in small quantities since the delicacy is costly.

“We relish them and hence we don’t think about the cost,” a consumer said.

The delicacy is also brought from Garo Hills bordering West Khasi Hills. There are several agents who bring the worms from far-flung villages.

Isidora said they start selling silkworms from July.

The worms, which taste like chicken, are consumed boiled or fried.

Several villagers in Ri Bhoi and other districts culture silkworms, also known as Eri worms, to make traditional Ryndia fabric and they are also used for making Assam silk.

According to some consumers, while the government is in a mission mode to develop jackfruits, mushrooms and others, the authorities have apparently forgotten the twin benefits of silkworms which, if tapped, would give another livelihood avenue to many rural people.