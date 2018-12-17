Rash riding kills youth in city

SHILLONG: A young biker was killed in an accident at Mawlai near Central Dairy on Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 4:50 pm, when the speeding bike with registration number ML 05 S 3071 went on and dashed against a Bolero.

According to eyewitnesses, the biker Jogesh Sahani (29) was proceeding from the opposite direction in full speed and was on the wrong side of the track.

The driver of the Bolero (ML-05-K-1258) is identified as 39-year-old Upendra Pundit (39).

Sahani suffred grievous injuries was shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital, however, the attending doctor declared him brought dead.