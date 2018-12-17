Kohli second fastest to 25th Test hundred

PERTH: Virat Kohli Sunday became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries with his sixth ton in Australia, joining boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar, and celebrated by suggesting he lets his bat do the talking.

The 30-year-old Kohli achieved the feat in 127 innings. However, he fell to a controversial catch after leading India’s fightback in the second Test here. In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 326 all out, India were 252 for seven at lunch on the third day, with Kohli doing the bulk of scoring. Kohli reached his seventh century against Australia in style, playing a classic drive off Mitchell Starc. On reaching the three-figure mark, Kohli removed his helmet and placed it on the green turf at the Optus Stadium. (PTI)