Inadequate manpower, infra greet House panel

SHILLONG: The Assembly Committee on Empowerment of Women of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has found shortage of manpower and inadequate infrastructure in several hospitals it visited.

Led by the Chairperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh, and accompanied by members HM Shangpliang and Miani Shira, both MLAs, conducted an inspection of the Ganesh Das Hospital and Civil Hospital at Ialong in Jowai, CHC at Resubelpara and the PHC in Songsak, on December 13.

During the inspection, the Committee interacted with the maternity patients.

The Committee also reviewed the high rate of maternity and infant deaths particularly in the rural areas.

The Committee observed that in all these hospitals, there is shortage of manpower, lack of infrastructure like operation theatres, ultrasound and X-ray machines.

The Committee also observed that accommodation facilities like quarters for the medical staff are not adequate.

The Committee will be submitting its report to the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to be placed in the House with its recommendations during its next session.