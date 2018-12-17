HSPDP to brainstorm on Citizenship Bill

SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) will discuss the impact of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Stating that party leaders were caught up with preparations for the 50-year celebration of the party, HSPDP president KP Pangniang said it would thoroughly discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

“It (the Bill) was introduced in haste and it will have an effect on the state and the indigenous community as a whole. However, we will take a final call after we sit for a meeting,” he told reporters.

There were voices of dissent in the North East against the Bill.

The state cabinet had also passed a resolution opposing the Bill.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) president, Robert Kharjahrin, has also demanded an Assembly resolution regarding the Bill.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Metbah Lyngdoh said, “The government is very clear on its opposition to the Bill. The government will examine about the Assembly resolution. The legal aspects will have to be examined.”

Commenting on the demand to put up entry and exit points to prevent influx of illegal migrants the 13 organisations have been harping on, he said many processes were involved and government was monitoring the development.

“The government is serious and will make an effort to initiate the entry and exit points at the earliest,” he added.