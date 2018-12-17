Garo group wants Bill on separate state in next House session

TURA/SHILLONG: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) has sought introduction of the Garoland State Bill in the next Assembly session.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday, the GSMC reminded him of an earlier memorandum to him when he was Lok Sabha MP from Tura.

The GSMC said now that Sangma was the Chief Minister he had more authority to look into the genuine demand for a greater Garoland state.“Based on our ethnic identity and legitimate birthright to have a state of our own, we urge you to introduce the ‘Garoland State Bill’ in the ensuing session of the Meghalaya State Assembly,” it said.

According to the GSMC, the Chief Minister has assured it that the matter would be taken up with political parties, NGOs and stakeholders, but when the meeting would take place in this regard was not confirmed.

GSMC chairman Nikman Ch Marak said they were invited by the CM at his residence at Tura.

“He is planning call all the political parties, stakeholders, well-wishers both from Khasi and Garo Hills to discuss about the demand for Garoland,” Marak told The Shillong Times.

“We want him to give a clear cut timeframe but he could not give,” he said adding that the delegation may not meet him again but will take other democratic course of action.

The demand for a separate Garoland is on since long and even a political party— Garo National Council (GNC) — was floated to press for the demand.

The GSMC recently held a demonstration at the Additional Secretariat Parking Lot to press for the Garoland demand.

Asked about the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state, Marak said he supported it since the three tribes have been living together for more than 40 years.

“I will be happy if they proceed with the demand. We have been together for more than 40 years and now we are grown up so we must separate. It is better we separate now with mutual love and respect,” he said.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) in its 50 years celebration has reiterated the demand for separate Khasi-Jaintia Hill state.

Upto Centre: Tynsong

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has said that personally he welcomes the growing demand for a separate Garoland.

Talking to media persons in Shillong on Sunday, Tynsong said he encouraged the demand for separate Garo state and it was up to the Central Government to take a call on the matter.

“My personal feeling is that the demand is a welcome step and it all depends on the Central Government,” he said.

It may be mentioned that different Garo groups and civil society had recently held a massive meeting in Shillong to press for their demand for a Garoland. “I have nothing to discourage them. It is up to the Union Government,” he said.