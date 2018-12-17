From Rafale to mob-lynching, everything’s intl ‘saazish’ for Deb

SHILLONG: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has alleged that there is an international conspiracy behind the allegations of AICC president Rahul Gandhi who has racked up the issue of Rafale as a scam.

Talking to media persons here in Shillong on Monday, Deb said, “I feel there is an international saazish (conspiracy) as Rahul Gandhi is trying to defame the country.”

When asked to elaborate on the allegations, he said there are always conspiracies made against the country from time to time to destroy its integrity and political system.

In addition, the Tripura chief minister also brought the issue of mob lynching in the country saying mob lynching “does not take place in India and the issue of mob lynching too is an international conspiracy”.

“We are a country of atithi devo bhava and even if we resort to war, we tell our opponents that we will resort to war against you,” he said while adding that mob lynching is a thought of Maoists.

Earlier, Deb continued his attack on Rahul Gandhi for alleging scam in the Rafale deal saying he has defamed the country in front of the world while the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the government on the matter.

Demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for defaming the nation, he said the Congress president has misled the country over the issue of Rafale.

He also said the Congress does not want to debate the matter in Parliament and it is not willing to accept even the Supreme Court’s order.

Last week, the apex court had rejected any corruption in the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale jet deal and dismissed all petitions asking for an investigation.