Editors Guild shows solidarity

SHILLONG: The Editors Guild of India has expressed grave concern over the manner in which the Meghalaya High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the editor and the publisher of The Shillong Times.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Guild said, “It is unfortunate that an editor has been summoned by the Meghalaya High court for what appears to be a factual news report. The Guild believes that the judiciary is one of the pillars of India’s democracy and should stand by the media in helping it discharge its functions in an independent and unbiased manner.”

Showing solidarity with the newspaper organisation, the Guild urged the High Court to take necessary steps to uphold the spirit of unbiased and independent functioning of both the judiciary and the media.

The editor and the publisher of the above newspaper were summoned for a report headlined, “When judges judge for themselves”, which was published in the newspaper pointing out Justice SR Sen’s judgment on providing various facilities to retired judges.