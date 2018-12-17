Australia ahead on 3rd day

PERTH: Tensions flared-up towards the end of day three with none other than the two captains, Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, exchanging verbal volleys as the second Test between India and Australia headed for a nail-biting finish.

The hosts finished 175 runs ahead on day three, after Kohli’s 25th Test hundred got India to 283 runs. The Indian skipper was out caught at second slip, and while the catch was referred to the third umpire, it wasn’t overturned on account of soft signal. It led to quite a talkative Kohli on the field during Australia’s second innings, which carried on until stumps, with both captains exchanging words.

“If he messes it up, it’s 2-0,”Kohli said, which was picked up by the microphone after he and his teammates made a loud caught-behind appeal for Paine in the final over of the day. The Australian captain did not hold himself back and replied “You’ve got to bat first, big head”. The hosts star-spinner Nathan Lyon, however, played down the incident. “I think Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner that’s all. I’ve played enough cricket against Virat to know what he’s like, and I’m not worried about what he’s doing or what India’s doing,” said Lyon.

“Virat is a great player, he plays on emotion, we all know that, and to be honest I’m not too concerned how Virat reacts or the way he conducts himself. I’m just worried about what we can control in the Australian dressing room and I thought as bowlers we came out today and performed pretty well,” he said.

Kohli was his usual animated self but his on-field antics did not go down well with former Australian players Mike Hussy and Allan Border. “Kohli is out of control … I don’t like his attitude at the moment,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Macquarie Sports Radio, while former captain Border told Fox Cricket: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen any captain carry on like that.”

With India batting last on a tricky surface, chasing anything above 250 will be a big ask. Lyon said: “The wicket seems like it’s starting to play a few more little tricks. We were expecting the cracks to play a little bit more.” he added further. (PTI)