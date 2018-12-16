WINTER VIGNETTES

Chilly mornings, lazy afternoons, room heaters, burden of warm clothes, oranges and sohphlang, holidays and Christmas bells… yes, winter is back. As the mercury dips and a long vacation nears, Shillong feels the shiver as well as the excitement. It is time to plan a picnic, bask in the afternoon sun, cuddle under the quilt and sip a cup of cappuccino or espresso. It is also time for all kinds of festivals. Christmas decorations are already in the market and the colourful stars twinkle in the sunlight. The spirit is high. And Sunday Shillong could not miss the fun. So we went around the city capturing winter moods. From the orange seller in Bara Bazar, the bedecked markets, the second-hand woollens seller near Civil Hospital to the mischievous youths sitting around a bonfire, we have tried to string together winter frames to celebrate the season.

Jecifer Kharsyntiew was proud of the juicy oranges which she was selling in Bara Bazar. “Winter is a great time because I love oranges. I get them from War Nongkriat and customers have always complemented me after tasting these fruits,” said Kharsyntiew with a shy smile as the camera turned towards her.



The lady selling sohphlang was hardly interested in posing for the camera as several buyers had queued up in front of her stall. The sohphlang neatly wrapped in leaves were on display. She refused to look at the camera and we did not coax her.

But we did coax the group of taxi drivers near Civil Hospital to pose for a photograph one winter evening. As the flames of the bonfire raged against the chill, the shivering youths gathered around it and took position for photographs. However, they got bored too soon and to drive away strangers they chose to stand with their backs at the fire. Is that what we call a ‘back’ burner?



The youth seemed to be enjoying every bit of the season. They are now crowding the thrift shops to get the best deal. “This long vacation is what we look forward to. Yes, we miss college and hanging out with friends after classes but now is the time when we can spend time with families and siblings. Also, there is less pressure of studies so no headache,” a young woman told Sunday Shillong without taking out the mask.

As “the cold earth slept below” and “above the cold sky shone”, we walked around for more winter vignettes. But are we not missing on the fun? Absolutely, yes. Hence, we decided to put an end to our quest and join the revelry. “Please don’t forget me, I am here,” a young man screamed at fellow picnickers sitting inside a red bus from a shop on the opposite footpath in Upper Shillong. No, they did not forget him. And we too have not forgotten that our readers have plans to make. So adieu friends, see you on a frosty morning.