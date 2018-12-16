Winter bakes

This is the time for baking, especially in Shillong. As the falling mercury level ushers in the festival season, many people in the city who are passionate about baking have already started experimenting with new recipes or are adding twists to the traditional ones. Renowned baker Deeba Rajpal can help you add an extra crunch to your recipes for a special treat. So follow her to the kitchen and bake to your heart’s content.

Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Walnut Oat Pudding

Ingredients

250ml of low fat cream (20 per cent)

75g of pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

30g of cocoa powder

40g of quick cooking oats

150 g of 52 per cent dark couverture chocolate

chopped; 75g of brown sugar

50g of honey

75g of roasted California walnuts chopped

Topping

Roasted California walnut halves

Persimmon slices; organic rose petals

Direction

Place all ingredients, except the walnuts in a heavy-bottomed pan and simmer over low heat, stirring constantly until it begins to thicken. Once it becomes as thick as custard, take off heat, allow it to cool. Stir in the chopped walnuts. Allow it to cool, then ladle into serving glasses, bowls and chill for 2-3 hours, or overnight. Top with roasted walnut halves, fresh seasonal fruits like figs, persimmons and candied pumpkin. Sprinkle over a few organic rose petals or pomegranate pearls for a pop of colour.

California Walnut Chocolate Pumpkin Tart

Ingredients

For walnut tart biscuit base

50g of toasted California walnuts

50g of digestive biscuits

50g of ghee (or melted butter)

For chocolate pumpkin filling

200g of 72 per cent dark couverture chocolate,

chopped

50g of single cream warmed but not boiling

100g of fresh pumpkin puree (made from roasting

approximately 200g pumpkin)

Zest of one orange; 25ml of maple syrup (or honey)

15g of walnut butter; 5g of pie spice

(or cinnamon powder/garam masala)

Direction

For tart biscuit base, chop walnuts in a processor jar and then add the digestive biscuits and process again until finely chopped. Stir in the melted ghee. Turn into a 7” loose-bottomed tart tin, pressing the sides into place, and then the base. Chill for 10 minutes in the freezer while the oven preheats. Preheat the oven to

180°C. Bake the base for 10 minutes. For the chocolate pumpkin filling, heat chocolate in a large heatproof bowl for one minute in microwave. Pour over the cream and leave for five minutes and whisk all ingredients. Pour over baked walnut biscuit tart shell and level out with an offset spatula. Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes, then leave to cool in oven. Chill for a couple of hours, grate over with dark chocolate and top with California walnut halves. Slice and serve.