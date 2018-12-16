Shaggy makes a quiet Delhi outing

Globally popular Globally popular singer DJ Shaggy, known for hit tracks Oh Carolina, Boombastic and Angel, made a quiet visit to India and jammed with DJ Khushi at a private event here.Shaggy, a Grammy Award winning artiste, performed at a private party at a farmhouse in the capital on Wednesday. He was dressed in an all-black attire.Delhi showtime, Shaggy posted on his Instagram page, along with a photograph in which he is seen sporting a black mask to beat the pollution in Delhi.A preceding post saw him posing in a white shirt and hat. He wrote: ‘Well good morning India!!! Delhi.’At the party, the two DJs first played house music. It was followed by Shaggy playing some of his own tracks, and then they moved to Bollywood songs.DJ Khushi, who has worked on hit remixes of several hit Bollywood numbers including the hit Chammak challo, told IANS: ‘I have been a Shaggy fan since I was a kid. We all have grown up listening to his music and for me, he is the king of reggae.‘Performing with him was a dream come true. The stage presence was awesome and he knew how to get everyone involved and get the party going. He has been to India before and loves it.’From Delhi, Shaggy left for Dubai, according to his Instagram update on Thursday. (IANS)