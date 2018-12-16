No agri policy in state after 46 years of statehood

SHILLONG: Meghalaya, where over 80 per cent of the population is engaged in agriculture, does not have an agriculture policy even after 46 years of statehood.

Talking to The Shillong Times here recently, Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh admitted that it is a challenging task to come up with a policy even as he added that it would take “quite some time before the state can have one”.

Stating that the matter has been discussed, Lyngdoh also informed that the work on the policy has started.

The state government has been going through the agriculture policies of different states like Punjab and Telangana which are major contributors to the agricultural sector of the country.

The state government wants to focus on cultivation of various produces, the rate of production and farmers’ accessibility to markets, among other things, in its proposed policy.