HSPDP reiterates demand for Khasi-Jaintia state

SHILLONG: At a time when the demand for Garoland state is getting louder again, HSPDP has called for a second movement for Khasi-Jaintia Hill state.

Addressing a gathering at a programme organised to celebrate the party’s golden jubilee on Saturday, HSPDP president KP Pangniang demanded a Khasi-Jaintia state as per Article 371 and hoped that it would be fulfilled.

The HSPDP’s poll manifesto in 2013, which was released by late leader Hopingstone Lyngdoh, included the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state. A month ago, Pangniang had raised the issue again saying it would top the party’s agenda.

“For 46 years, we are enslaved by the laws of India,” Pangniang told the gathering on Saturday.

The HSPDP chief also reiterated the party’s stand against uranium, protecting tribal rights, resolving the long-pending Meghalaya-Assam border dispute, setting up of wood-based industries, support to inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule, demand for mining plan and policy, agriculture policy and opposition to railways without proper mechanism to check influx.

He spoke about the party’s stand against influx of illegal migrants, opposition to municipality in scheduled areas and empowerment of all Dorbar Shnong, implementation of the District Council’s Town Committee Act, 1960, among other things.

Assembly speaker and UDP president Donkupar Roy, who was the chief guest at the function, said efforts should be made to discourage creation of more regional parties to prevent splitting of votes. The UDP and the HSPDP have a regional alliance.

“With regard to HSPDP and UDP, I remember what late Hoping used to say, ‘Why demolish what is already there?’.”

“Let there be better understanding between the two parties. With mutual understanding, we will be able to move ahead in the coming years,” he added.

The UDP president also spoke about defection to other major forces from regional parties and urged the party functionaries to remain steadfast if they want the regional party to grow and be strong.

“What has happened let it go. Those who left the party, we urge you to come back and those who won the elections, please remain in the party,” he said as the crowd roared in laughter.

Earlier, both the UDP and the HSPDP had harped on strengthening regional forces by including more local partners to their alliance.

Echoing the same sentiment, Roy said since 2003, money power has ruled the roost in the state’s elections that lured politicians from regional parties to other rich parties. He maintained that there is less corruption in local parties which “will make efforts to eradicate corruption”.

“The strengthening of regional parties will benefit the state, including tackling of influx,” he added.

Reiterating Pangniang’s view, Roy said, “No formation of regional government, no rest.”

On businessmen entering politics, Roy said these businessmen should at least teach the tricks of business to budding businessmen.

Speaking about HSPDP, Roy said the major contribution of HSPDP is attaining the Meghalaya state.

Statue unveiled

At the gathering, the bust of HSPDP founder Hopingstone Lyngdoh was unveiled.

Pangniang said the aim of the celebration is to follow in the footsteps of its various leaders. The HSPDP also felicitated Hill State Movement volunteers at the occasion.

Chief advisor to the state government DD Lapang, who was the guest of honour, spoke about the grit and determination of Lyngdoh and said, “The word impossible is not found in the dictionary of Hopingstone. There was no turning back for Hopingstone even when he was left alone or was with 13 people.”