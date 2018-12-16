CM level talks on border dispute soon

SHILLONG: A chief ministerial level meeting will be held soon to solve the decades old dispute along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Talking to media persons here recently, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said a joint meeting of the two states will be held but the date of the meeting is yet to be fixed.

“A few years back the state had submitted its proposals about the 12 areas of difference to the Assam government and now the Meghalaya government will follow it up. At the time (when Meghalaya became a separate state) we were so ignorant about proper demarcation and we started celebrating whereas there was no proper demarcation of the boundary,” he added.

When asked about the tussles and confrontation in different disputed border areas, Tynsong said the government has already issued a standing order to deputy commissioners of the districts which have interstate borders to hold frequent meetings with their counterparts to avert recurring of dispute.

“Since it is a new dispensation in both the states, we hope to sit down and work out as to what is the best strategy for solving the issue,” the deputy chief minister said.

Reiterating that the government is committed to solving the issue, he admitted that the matter is “very tricky” and hence the government wants to solve the issue at the earliest.

There had been several instances of confrontation in the disputed border areas. There were chief ministerial level talks during the previous government but solution to the border problem remained elusive.