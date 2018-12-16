City parking lots lack basics; alcoholics make merry

SHILLONG: Many old parking lots in Shillong city lack basic facilities like CCTV cameras and others besides being woefully low on the cleanliness scale.

Instead, some of these — like at Anjalee and Iew Mawlong — have become happy hunting ground for alcoholics with people consuming liquor inside their parked vehicles, especially in the evening; bottles of beer and other liquor are often sighted strewn in the city parking lots.

In addition, these parking lots are neither kept clean nor do they have basic security.

The parking lots are owned by the Shillong Municipal Board and MUDA and have been leased to private players through auction.

Abroad and even in metropolitan cities of the country, most parking lots are well maintained, systematic and clean, but the picture in Shillong is just the opposite and leave a lot to be desired.