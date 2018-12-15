Sports Snippets

EKH emerge winners in 16th State Level Wushu championship

SHILLONG: The 16th Meghalaya State Level Wushu Championship, organised by the Meghalaya Wushu Association (MWA), was held at Good Shepherd Higher Secondary School in Jongksha from December 11 to 12. Around 100 participants took part in the tournament. East Khasi Hills emerged as the winning team followed by West Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi. MWA president Donny Ranee informed that the sub-junior team will be selected from amongst the winners to represent the state at the 18th Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship to be held from January 22 to 27in Punjab.

U-19 team sets off for national badminton tourney in Lucknow

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Junior Badminton Team will be participating in the 43rd Junior (U-19) National Badminton Championship to be held in Lucknow from December 18 to 22. The 9-member team will leave Shillong on Saturday.

Veterans’ badminton c’ship 2018

SHILLONG:The Meghalaya State Badminton Association will organise the State Level Masters (Veterans) Badminton Championship 2018 from December 27 to 29 at U Tirot Sing Syiem Indoor Stadium in Lower Lachimiere. The different categories are above 35, above 40, above 45, above 50 and above 55. There will also be a 35 plus mixed doubles category. Interested parties may contact the secretaries of the District Badminton Association. The tournament will also determine players who will be selected for the upcoming Master (Veterans) National Badminton Championship to be held from January 28 to February 3 in Goa.

Tennis ball cricket final today

SHILLONG: The final match of the 9th Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament, 2018, organised by the Young Guns Sports and Cultural Club, Upper Mawprem, will be played at 12:30pm on Saturday near Gorkha Pathsala Higher Secondary School in Nongsohphoh. Former Urban Affairs minister Paul Lyngdoh will grace the event as the chief guest.