NGT panel seeks report on EJH coal mine incident

SHILLONG: The NGT-appointed judicial panel has sought a report from the state government regarding the accident in the coal mine.

Retired judge BP Katoki, who is heading the NGT committee, said over phone on Friday that he had sought a report from both the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police on all aspects related to the incident based on media reports.

“The incident is very tragic and more so when it involves illegal coal mining. I will apprise the NGT regarding the matter”, Katoki said. According to Katoki, the issue will also form part of the interim report to be submitted to the NGT by this month.

“Our experience during the field visit to East Jaintia Hills recently coupled with the report of the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner proved that there were some illegal coal mining activities in some parts of the district,” Katoki said.

The NGT had on August 31 appointed the judicial panel to deal with the issues related to protection of environment and safety of miners.