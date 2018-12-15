News Capsule

Cleaning drive

Laban Dorbar Shnong will organise cleaning drive in the locality from 8 am to 12 pm on Tuesday. All house owners, tenants, shopkeepers, various clubs and association to take part in the cleaning drive. Entry of vehicle will be restricted at the time of cleaning. On the other hand, the Dorbar Shnong elected new office bearers for the year 2018-2021. The office bearers are Edward L. Kharwanlang as headman, Hubert Marbaniang as assistant headman, Joy Rynjah as general secretary beside others.

Death anniv

Dorbar Shnong Mawlai Mawroh will commemorate the death anniversary of U Soso Tham at Lad Mawroh (Pdengshnong) followed by a cleaning drive at 8 am on Tuesday. The residents and owners of land in Mawlai Mawroh are requested to participate at the cleaning drive, failing which they will be fined.