National tax convention in Guwahati from Dec 22

GUWAHATI: All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) and Tax Bar Association, Guwahati are jointly organising the 21st National Tax Convention here from December 22.

The theme of the convention is “Globalisation and Changes in Tax Laws – Role and Responsibilities of Tax Professionals in Nation Building”.

The inaugural ceremony of the convention will be held at the GMCH Auditorium with judges of Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court among the distinguished guests who have consented to grace the occasion. Various officers from the tax department and members of society are also likely to attend the programme.

Five technical sessions spread over two days will feature deliberations on recent developments in taxation and other allied laws by eminent speakers from the country.

The key topics to be deliberated upon at the convention are areas of litigation under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and special importance of judicial rulings under earlier laws, analysis of cash transactions under Income Tax Act with special reference to demonetisation period assessment and impact of new insolvency law on income tax assessment.

The national executive committee meeting of the federation will be held on December 21, a day ahead of the convention.