Mizoram official transferred by EC brought back

Aizawl: Mizoram government official Lalnunmawia Chuaungo is back in his earlier position – Principal Secretary, Home and Finance departments – from where he had been transferred by the Election Commission (EC) before the state assembly polls.

A government notification on Friday said the allotment of the departments to Chuaungo was with immediate effect.

The EC on November 2 had directed the Mizoram government to remove Chuaungo on the charge of interfering with the poll process. He was then attached to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The IAS officer has been working in Mizoram on inter- cadre deputation on loan from Gujarat since April this year. (PTI)