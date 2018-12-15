Meghalaya struggle against formidable Bihar in Ranji Trophy

Shillong: Bihar took the upper hand over Meghalaya on the first day of their Ranji Trophy plate group match at the MCA Cricket Ground here on Friday.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first, but the decision did not quite go to plan as the hosts were bowled out for just 125 in 52.5 overs after lunch. In response Bihar were on 80/2 at stumps, trailing by 45 runs. Bad light stopped play twice before play was called off by the umpires.

Neither team were able to score, with both going at less than three runs per over.

Meghalaya’s Raj Biswa was the sole success story with the bat as he put up a decent 56 runs with four fours and three sixes but could not stitch together a solid partnership as wickets fell regularly at the other end.

The state’s professionals Punit Bisht, Yogesh Nagar and Gurinder Singh were also unable to put up any resistance and it was only thanks to a helpful 38 from Abhay Negi which saw Meghalaya reach the 100-run mark.

Ashutosh Aman, a left-arm spinner, proved to be Meghalaya’s chief stumbling block, as he claimed 8/51, including the wickets of all three professionals.

In the chase Meghalaya were able to scalp a wicket in Bihar’s first over, with pacer Lakhan Singh rattling the stumps of Indrajit Kumar for a duck.

However, captain Babul Kumar (43 not out) and Kumar Rajnish (20) slowly set Bihar’s innings on a better trajectory before Gurinder took a very sharp catch off his own bowling to dismiss Rajnish.

Lakhan ended the day with figures of 1/8, while Gurinder finished on 1/25.