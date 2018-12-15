MCCL employees begin protest over pending salary

SHILLONG: The Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL) Employees Union started their agitation on Friday demanding immediate release of their pending salary.

The union is angry with the MCCL management and the government over its long pending salary from August 2015 to March 2016, besides their overtime dues from November 2013 to December 2016 and from May 2017 till date. The workers also want the government to pay other benefits like medical and maternal facilities even as they added that the employees want to see improvement in the overall functioning of the company.

The MCCL union earlier had issued a 14-day notice to the management as well as the government for redressal of their grievances failing which they would resort to agitation.

Meanwhile, an MCCL official said they have recently started the plant and its production is improving.

“It is wrong to say that the plant is producing very less as there has been days when it has produced 450-500 MT of cement on a given day,” the official said.

When asked about the demands of the employees, the official said the matter has been taken up with the state government and they are awaiting assistance from the government.

The official also added that the employees are agitating for their arrears and their current salaries are being paid.