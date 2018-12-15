James’ help sought in traditional chiefs’ bill

SHILLONG: A delegation comprising Paiem Niandro Syiemiong, Syiem of Hima Maharam, John F Kharshiing, president of Federation of Khasi States, and others met the District Council Affairs Minister, James K Sangma, to seek the state government’s recommendation on the Constitution of Subordinate Council of Traditional Chiefs Rules, 2018, passed by the KHADC on October 26 last.

The DCA minister sought time, saying that the matter would be examined by the Law and Political departments keeping in view the earlier memoranda submitted by the Grand Council of Chiefs.

During the discussions, Sangma was also informed that in the past the KHADC had notified a number of committees for the Khasi chiefs. One such committee – Federation of Khasi Traditional Chiefs – was notified on August 2, 2001.

However, whenever there is change of guard in the KHADC, such committees become null and void, the delegation lamented.

“The Chiefs of Meghalaya had in the past attempted to make themselves heard by submitting a proposal for including a separate Thirteenth Schedule for such institutions of self government, to the National Commission for Review of the Working of the Constitution when Late PA Sangma, was a member of the NCRWC.

The NCRWC had proposed that five Syiem, five Dolloi and five Nokma be nominated as members of the district councils,” Kharshiing said in a statement.