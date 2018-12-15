Federer, Nadal to reunite at Laver Cup

Geneva: Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal will come together as teammates for the upcoming third edition of the Laver Cup.

The two players were seen joining forces in the opening edition of the tournament in 2017, where they played as doubles partners for the very first time.

Delighting visuals of Nadal running towards Federer and embracing him with a warm hug after the latter secured victory for Team Europe are still fresh in the minds of the fans.

The idea is to recreate the buzz.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg is elated over the confirmation and is looking forward to defending the title for the third time in a row.

The Laver Cup will be held in Switzerland next year, which is why the tournament holds special significance for Federer.

He said that it is good to have Nadal in their team as it would have been a big task for them to face the 17-time Grand Slam winner.

Nadal is also looking forward to the event. He said that it is a wonderful experience when all the adversaries come together as a team.

The Laver Cup is a three-day tournament which pits six of the top male tennis players from Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, led by John McEnroe.

The 2019 edition of Laver Cup will be held from September 20-22 in Geneva, Switzerland. (ANI)