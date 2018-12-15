Cong to make comeback in 2021 elections: Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Former Assam chief minister, Tarun Gogoi believes that Congress will come back to power in the 2021 Assembly elections, just like it has in three states of the country, of late.

“Congress had performed better in the rural polls back in 2013 compared to how BJP fared in the recently-concluded panchayat polls. Apparently, there is erosion in BJP and the party is losing popularity. The ‘Modi magic’ could not be seen in three states that went to the polls recently. Therefore I can say that Congress will make a comeback in 2021,” Gogoi told reporters here on Saturday.

Taking an oblique dig at defectors, the three-time chief minister said, “Politics sans principles and ideals cannot be sustained for long.”

The veteran leader also batted for the grand old party, saying, “Congress, which had engaged itself in pre-Independence movements and had great leaders in its ranks, cannot be wiped out from India. Those who are saying or thinking in those lines are living in a fool’s paradise.”

Gogoi further slammed the ruling BJP, alleging that it was “not adept at running the government”.

“If you are in the government, you have to be committed in what you say and do. But there is a difference among actions and words. There is no commitment. Besides, there is no attempt at learning from mistakes. Only speeches are not enough to run a state or country.”

The former chief minister also hinted that he might contest elections again, if his health permitted. “People want me to contest the elections. I would say that I would definitely remain in politics. But if necessary and health permits, I will even contest elections again,” he said.