CM level meeting to solve Assam-Meghalaya boundary disputes: Prestone Tynsong

SHILLONG: As the vexed boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam is continuing for decades without any solution at sight, the Meghalaya Government is now keen to solve the dispute for once and all.

Talking to media persons here , Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that a joint meeting would be held between both the states at the level of the Chief Ministers and the date of the meeting was yet to fixed

He said that the state few years back had submitted its proposals to Assam Government about the 12 areas of difference and now Meghalaya Government would follow up on the matter

“At that time when we got our state, we were so ignorant of the proper demarcation and we started celebrating about our state whereas there was no proper demarcation of the boundary,” Tynsong said.

When asked about the tussles and confrontation in different disputed border areas, he said that the Government had already issued a standing order under which Deputy Commissioners of the Districts which have inter-state boundaries, have been asked to have frequent meeting with the counterparts so that local issues do not erupt again and again.

“ Since it is a new dispensation in both the states, we hope to sit down and work out as to what is the best strategy for solving the issue,” the Deputy Chief Minister said

Reiterating that that the State Government is committed to solve the issue, he admitted that the matter was very tricky and hence the Government wanted to solve the issue at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that time and again, there have been instances of confrontation along the disputed border areas between the two states.

While different political parties in the state have time and again raised the issue in different platforms but a solution to the dispute is still eluding.