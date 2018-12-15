Citrus decline, climate change hit Khasi mandarin production

SHILLONG: The production of oranges in the state has been low for the last few years owing to ‘citrus decline’, said a senior government official on Friday.

Citrus decline is a problem faced by citrus growing orchards which signifies certain disorders of the plants with their continuous dying, explained Director of Horticulture BN War at the Orange Festival held on the premises of State Central Library on Friday.

Other than the citrus decline, climatic change also has an impact on orange production.

“I have seen a change in the orange these days probably due to climate change, as in previous times, oranges are not ripe by this time but it is different now,” War said.Taking the challenges into consideration, the Agriculture Department is seeking help from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). “Through the festival, we will help farmers tackle the problem of citrus decline and for the farmers to adhere to package practices for oranges,” War said.

Asked on Nagpur oranges in the market, she expressed concern as sellers often lie to consumers saying that the Nagpur oranges are Khasi Mandarins.

War said people bring the Nagpur oranges from outside and it is also not dear while the marketing policy of the government will look into the matter.

The local production of oranges is less and the arrival of Nagpur oranges fills in the gap. The Orange Festival is aimed at highlighting the Khasi Mandarin, the pride of Meghalaya.

Speaking to a section of the media, Joint Director of Agriculture Barnari Mawlong said the festival aims at promoting the indigenous oranges and other by-products of the fruit such as orange marmalade, orange pastries, honey and others.

“Through this platform, the farmers can get the opportunity to showcase their produce,” he said.

Asked on initiating an orange mission, War said the department has not thought about it but informed the farmers at the recently held farmers’ Parliament suggested to have an Orange Mission.

Khasi mandarin occupies nearly 40 per cent of the total area under citrus cultivation in India. The fruit also has geographical indication (GI) registry.

With an area of 4,127 hectares, the East Khasi Hills has the highest number of production with over 22,875 MT and the yield is 5,538 kg/hectare. The total yield of Khasi Mandarin in Meghalaya is 4,888 kg/hectare.