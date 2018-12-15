Centre allots over Rs 300 cr for state road project

SHILLONG: Giving fillip to the road infrastructure in Meghalaya, the Union Ministry of Road and Transport Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 321.88 crore for the state under the Central Road Fund (CRF).

Informing this here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong said this is the first time such a huge amount has been sanctioned for the state under CRF, as earlier the state used to get around Rs 80-90 crore per year under the road scheme.

The minister explained that the significantly large monetary sanction to the state came as a result of several meetings he and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had haled with the Central authorities in Delhi.

“The funds will be utilised for improvement and construction of roads and bridges,” Tynsong said, adding that Rs 50 crore will be used for constructing and maintaining roads and bridges in the state capital.