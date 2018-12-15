Ariana Grande drops new song

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande is back with another song, just a little over a month after dropping her last single.

The 25-year-old released the song called “Imagine” on Friday, reports people.com.

The R&B pop ballad touches upon her reflection of what-ifs and if-onlys in regards to her “failed yet important beautiful relationships”.

After a tumultuous year, which included the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller and her whirlwind failed romance with Pete Davidson, the song is a change-up from the last track, “Thank u, next”, she released.

The song also dropped at the same time that singer Miley Cyrus released her single “War is over”, which Grande tweeted about ahead of the release.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if you all could please just behave for just like a few hours so, the girls can shine that’d be so sick. Thank you,” she wrote, referencing the Twitter feud between rappers Kanye West and Drake.

In response, Cyrus tweeted: “Didn’t they hear the news? War is over! Thank you, next!” alongside several rainbow hearts.