Agriculture policy remains a far cry for Meghalaya  farmers

SHILLONG: Meghalaya, a state where over 80 per cent of the population is engaged in Agriculture, till now does not have a its own agriculture policy.

Talking to The Shillong Times here recently, Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh admitted that it was a challenging task to come up with a policy even as he added that it would take quite some time before the state could finally have its agriculture policy.

Stating that the matter has been discussed, Lyngdoh also informed that the work on the policy had started

The State Government has been going through the agriculture policies of different states like Punhab and Telangana and other states which have a major say in the agricultural sector of the country

The government in its proposed policy wants to focus on cultivation of various crops, the rates of the farm produces, farmers’ accessibility to markets among other things.